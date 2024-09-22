Beldex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $364.97 million and $11.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.44 or 0.04095148 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00042857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,492,417 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,792,417 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

