Grin Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Grin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $83,976.42 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,940.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.90 or 0.00534515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00107672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00274457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00076345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

