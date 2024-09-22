Verasity Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $39.85 million and $7.24 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000654 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

