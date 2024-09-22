Bittensor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185.53 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $493.30 or 0.00771215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bittensor has traded 65.3% higher against the dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.64 billion and $185.53 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 467.76276238 USD and is up 17.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $186,551,625.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

