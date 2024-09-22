Persistence Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Persistence has a total market cap of $42.16 million and $364,388.33 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Persistence Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,614,322 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

