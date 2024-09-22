Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $122.52 million and $1.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,785.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.69 or 0.00535683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00107199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00276971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00029709 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00076542 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

