Seele-N Price Reaches $0.0004 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008854 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,778.97 or 0.99989507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041211 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.