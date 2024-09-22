Wrapped Matic 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.86 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $55.27 million and $16.86 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00264233 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 137,662,896 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 136,484,436.69837433. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.40552868 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3360 active market(s) with $15,881,271.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

