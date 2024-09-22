Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,450,988 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

