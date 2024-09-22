Ergo Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $54.60 million and $279,892.68 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,719.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.01 or 0.00536750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00107615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00277229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00076410 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,579,868 coins and its circulating supply is 77,580,756 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

