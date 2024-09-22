Aragon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $344,492.37 (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Aragon has a market cap of $277.75 million and $344,492.37 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.43 or 0.00010098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

