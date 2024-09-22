aelf (ELF) Tops One Day Volume of $9.56 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $286.36 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,089,816 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

