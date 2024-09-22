Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 22.8% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $204.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00042676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

