UMA Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00003732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $196.47 million and $23.50 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,987,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,615,088 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

