ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.20

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $19,815.14 and approximately $0.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013654 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,490.50 or 0.99641124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007712 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.