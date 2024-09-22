Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $4,208.14 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00074797 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007062 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,332.93 or 0.40029713 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

