Gode Chain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $4,355.53 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00262665 BTC.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

