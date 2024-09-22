Decred (DCR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $991,496.02

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Decred has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $199.19 million and approximately $991,496.02 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $12.19 or 0.00019268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00074797 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007062 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,332.93 or 0.40029713 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,335,326 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

