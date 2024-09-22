CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.85 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.85 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,299.79 or 1.00022875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007699 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02982632 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,959,284.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

