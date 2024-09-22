Bitcoiva Price Tops $4.47 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $71.71 million and $17,171.11 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00007062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,285.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.84 or 0.00536989 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00030793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00076395 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.46529878 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.