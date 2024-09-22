Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.80 million and $1.30 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00042791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,254,327 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.