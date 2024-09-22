Taiko (TAIKO) Price Reaches $1.73 on Top Exchanges

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00002741 BTC on exchanges. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $131.89 million and $50.86 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.77876996 USD and is up 8.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $48,015,685.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

