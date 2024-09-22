Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0704 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $429,152.65 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,100,494 coins and its circulating supply is 81,100,106 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

