Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Achieves $33.84 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $33.84 million and approximately $524,648.83 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,292,905 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

