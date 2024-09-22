Manta Network (MANTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $18.73 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Manta Network has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $291.15 million and approximately $18.73 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001214 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00262158 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.79031244 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $17,301,959.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

