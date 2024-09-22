Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.64 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $413.17 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00262158 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,780,633,609,025 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,788,050,286,658.18. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004658 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $6,683,874.71 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

