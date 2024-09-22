Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $4.94 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00262158 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,133,018,336 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,129,821,119.2343783. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10055449 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $7,200,143.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.