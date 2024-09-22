MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) One Day Volume Tops $2.86

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 0% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $2.86 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00144054 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

