Oasys One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.67 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Oasys has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $109.02 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,409,860 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,848,561,598.2916718 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03916087 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,825,093.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

