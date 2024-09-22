dYdX Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, dYdX has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $202.72 million and $16.19 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,635,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,165,437 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralised exchange (DEX) that has significantly contributed to the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem by offering advanced trading options such as perpetual contract trading and margin trading. Founded by Antonio Juliano in 2017, dYdX leverages StarkEx for scalability and efficiency, facilitating leveraged trading with reduced gas fees on a non-custodial platform. The transition to the dYdX Chain, a Cosmos SDK-based proof-of-stake blockchain, marks a pivotal evolution in the utility of the DYDX token. This migration expands its role from primarily serving as a governance token on Ethereum to a multi-faceted Layer 1 token on the dYdX Chain, encompassing staking, network security, and governance functionalities. The community-driven move to adopt DYDX as the Layer 1 token signifies a step towards more scalable, secure, and user-governed financial services in the crypto space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

