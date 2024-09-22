PaLM AI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $43.61 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. PaLM AI has a market cap of $43.61 million and $499,312.03 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00261771 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.54208703 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $281,542.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

