Siacoin One Day Volume Reaches $5.60 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $268.41 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,548.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.84 or 0.00537922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00108160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00277964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00029664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00076263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.

