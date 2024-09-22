Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $161.86 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $6.76 billion and $161.86 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $341.84 or 0.00537922 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,548.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00076263 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,764,462 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

