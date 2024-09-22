Cardano Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.62 billion and approximately $177.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.78 or 0.04053274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00042965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

