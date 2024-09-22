Stratis 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86,082.16 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $86,082.16 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.78 or 0.04053274 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00042965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

