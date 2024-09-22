Smog (SMOG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.95 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Smog has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Smog has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $175,495.40 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00261771 BTC.

Smog Token Profile

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02283474 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $178,337.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

