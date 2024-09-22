Substratum Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.40 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023956 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

