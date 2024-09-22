Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.19

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Steem has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $88.96 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,548.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.84 or 0.00537922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00108160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00277964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00029664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00076263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,058,488 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

