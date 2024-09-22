Songbird Self Reported Market Cap Hits $110.65 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a market cap of $110.65 million and $446,595.99 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,006,017,777 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

