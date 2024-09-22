Synapse (SYN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.25 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $87.25 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,139,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

