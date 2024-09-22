Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $161.64 million and $8.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00042969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,137,959,068 coins and its circulating supply is 902,906,028 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

