Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $139.67 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $139.67 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00262990 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,275,278,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,275,278,457.5456877 with 625,758,828.2978958 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.84099214 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $16,316,588.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

