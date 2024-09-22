BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.82 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $6.51 million and $3.82 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00262990 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin’s genesis date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.68415239 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,886,904.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

