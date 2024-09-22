Eigenpie mstETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $591.09 Million (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,619.51 or 0.04175662 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $591.09 million and $13,085.90 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eigenpie mstETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00262990 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 225,650 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 225,650.27448304. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,604.17795302 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eigenpie mstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eigenpie mstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.