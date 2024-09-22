Lisk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.99 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $128.35 million and $5.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000813 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

