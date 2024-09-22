IOTA Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $477.09 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,440,020,224 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
