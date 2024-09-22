Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $64.90 million and $2.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,566.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.17 or 0.00538292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00106887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00277218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00030851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00076132 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

