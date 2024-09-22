QUASA Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $163,355.71 and $1,258.40 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,678.98 or 1.00176920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007737 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196874 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,078.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

