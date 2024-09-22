Hxro Trading Up 11.6% This Week (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $800.43 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hxro has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

