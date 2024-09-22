LimeWire Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $53.97 million and $3.90 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 10% against the dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,982,475 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 295,982,475.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.18536834 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,464,004.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

